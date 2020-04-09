Belavia to resume Uzbekistan service from late-May 2020

Belavia from late-May 2020 plans to resume service to Uzbekistan, as the airline schedules Minsk – Tashkent service from 29MAY20. The airline will operate this route twice weekly, on board Boeing 737-500 aircraft.



B2755 MSQ2010 – 0230+1TAS 735 25

B2756 TAS0350 – 0715MSQ 735 36



The carrier last served Tashkent via Tbilisi until October 2003, when the airline operated 1 weekly flight with Tupolev Tu134 aircraft.