Korean low-cost carrier T’Way Air from July 2020 plans to expand service to Russia Far East, with the opening of Seoul Incheon – Khabarovsk service. From 02JUL20, Boeing 737 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.
TW445 ICN1750 – 2200KHV 737 246
TW446 KHV0140 – 0400ICN 737 357
T'Way Air plans Seoul – Khabarovsk service from July 2020
