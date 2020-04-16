Turkish Airlines delays planned long-haul route launch in S20

Turkish Airlines in the last few days announced it has extended scheduled service suspension for International route. The airline now plans to resume scheduled International service on 21MAY20, instead of 01MAY20.



In addition, the Star Alliance carrier has delayed planned long-haul service scheduled for summer 2020 season, mostly delayed by 4 weeks. Affected routes as follow.



Istanbul – Newark eff 26JUN20 Service resumption, 1 daily A330-300 (previously scheduled from 25MAY20)

Istanbul – Osaka Kansai eff 15JUN20 Service resumption, 5 weekly 787-9

Istanbul – Tokyo Narita eff 15JUN20 Service resumption, 3 weekly 787-9 and 1 weekly 777-300ER

Istanbul – Vancouver eff 16JUL20 New route, 3 weekly 787-9 (previously scheduled from 09JUN20)