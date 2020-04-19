Korean Air 01JUN20 – 31AUG20 Preliminary Long-Haul Inventory update as of 0745GMT 19APR20

Korean Air in the last few days filed preliminary changes to its inventory, as the airline closed reservation on various International routes between June and August 2020.



As of 0745GMT 19APR20, following routes and corresponding frequency are available for reservation, between June and August 2020. Operational aircraft is omitted in this report, as further changes anticipated. Certain service to Mainland China is also available for booking, however this remains pending, therefore this is also excluded in this report.



Planned 01JUN20 – 31AUG20 International operation as follows.



Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 4 weekly (1 daily from 01JUL20)

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily (2 daily from 01JUL20)

Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly (1 daily from 01JUL20)

Seoul Incheon – Delhi eff 01JUL20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Dubai eff 01JUL20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt eff 02JUL20 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka eff 01JUL20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi eff 04JUN20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily (2 daily from 01JUL20)

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong eff 01JUL20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Jakarta eff 02JUN20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily (2 daily from 01JUL20)

Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Nagoya 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai eff 01JUL20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Prague 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01JUL20)

Seoul Incheon – St. Petersburg eff 02JUL20 5 weekly

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 3 weekly (1 daily from 01JUL20)

Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Sydney eff 01JUL20 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01JUL20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar eff 01JUL20 6 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01JUL20)

Seoul Incheon – Vienna eff 01JUL20 4 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok eff 01JUL20 1 daily

Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles eff 03JUN20 3 weekly

Seoul Incheon – Yangon eff 01JUL20 1 daily