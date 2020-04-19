Korean Air 01JUN20 – 31AUG20 Preliminary Long-Haul Inventory update as of 0745GMT 19APR20

Korean Air in the last few days filed preliminary changes to its inventory, as the airline closed reservation on various International routes between June and August 2020.
As of 0745GMT 19APR20, following routes and corresponding frequency are available for reservation, between June and August 2020. Operational aircraft is omitted in this report, as further changes anticipated. Certain service to Mainland China is also available for booking, however this remains pending, therefore this is also excluded in this report.
Planned 01JUN20 – 31AUG20 International operation as follows.
Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam eff 02JUL20 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 4 weekly (1 daily from 01JUL20)
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily (2 daily from 01JUL20)
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly (1 daily from 01JUL20)
Seoul Incheon – Delhi eff 01JUL20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Dubai eff 01JUL20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt eff 02JUL20 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Fukuoka eff 01JUL20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi eff 04JUN20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily (2 daily from 01JUL20)
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong eff 01JUL20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Jakarta eff 02JUN20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Los Angeles 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Manila 1 daily (2 daily from 01JUL20)
Seoul Incheon – Moscow Sheremetyevo 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Nagoya 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Osaka Kansai eff 01JUL20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Prague 3 weekly (4 weekly from 01JUL20)
Seoul Incheon – St. Petersburg eff 02JUL20 5 weekly
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 3 weekly (1 daily from 01JUL20)
Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Singapore 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Sydney eff 01JUL20 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01JUL20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Ulan Baatar eff 01JUL20 6 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01JUL20)
Seoul Incheon – Vienna eff 01JUL20 4 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Vladivostok eff 01JUL20 1 daily
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles eff 03JUN20 3 weekly
Seoul Incheon – Yangon eff 01JUL20 1 daily
