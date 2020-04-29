AerLingus week of 26APR20 operations

AerLingus since late-March 2020 gradually reduced operations. For the week of 26APR20, the airline is only operating following service.



As the airline’s schedule listing in the GDS and OAG continues to display discrepancies for actual available flight booking, the following operation is based on inventory listing.



Cork – London Heathrow 5 weekly

Dublin – Amsterdam 5 weekly

Dublin – Boston 5 weekly

Dublin – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily

Dublin – Donegal 7 weekly

Dublin – Kerry 13 weekly

Dublin – London Heathrow 18 weekly

Dublin – Manchester 5 weekly

Dublin – New York JFK 1 daily

Dublin – Rome 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Belfast City 5 weekly