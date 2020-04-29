AerLingus week of 26APR20 operations

AerLingus since late-March 2020 gradually reduced operations. For the week of 26APR20, the airline is only operating following service.
As the airline’s schedule listing in the GDS and OAG continues to display discrepancies for actual available flight booking, the following operation is based on inventory listing.
Cork – London Heathrow 5 weekly
Dublin – Amsterdam 5 weekly
Dublin – Boston 5 weekly
Dublin – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily
Dublin – Donegal 7 weekly
Dublin – Kerry 13 weekly
Dublin – London Heathrow 18 weekly
Dublin – Manchester 5 weekly
Dublin – New York JFK 1 daily
Dublin – Rome 2 weekly
London Heathrow – Belfast City 5 weekly