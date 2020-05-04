Air India May 2020 Preliminary International Network as of 03MAY20

Air India in the last few days filed preliminary International operation for the month of May 2020, which sees initial reduced frequencies on selected routes when it resumes operation. As India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced extended scheduled service suspension until 17MAY20, the following preliminary schedule is effective 18MAY20 – 31MAY20, as of 03MAY20 OAG schedules.
Additional changes remain likely in the next few days, reflecting projected demand as well as on-going travel restrictions in various countries.
Ahmedabad – Kuwait City 2 weekly A321
Ahmedabad – London Heathrow 4 weekly 787-8
Amritsar – Birmingham 3 weekly 787-8
Amritsar – London Stansted 3 weekly 787-8
Bangalore – London Heathrow 3 weekly 787-8
Bangalore – Male 6 weekly A321
Chennai – Colombo 1 daily A321
Chennai – Dubai 1 daily A321
Chennai – Muscat 1 daily A321
Delhi – Bahrain 4 weekly A319
Delhi – Bangkok 2 weekly A321
Delhi – Birmingham 3 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 777-300ER
Delhi – Colombo 1 daily A321
Delhi – Copenhagen 3 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Doha 6 weekly A321
Delhi – Dubai 2 daily 787-8
Delhi – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-8
Delhi – Kabul 4 weekly A320
Delhi – Kathmandu 2 daily A320
Delhi – London Heathrow 2 daily 787-8
Delhi – Madrid 3 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Melbourne 2 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Milan Malpensa 2 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Muscat 1 daily A321
Delhi – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER
Delhi – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-8
Delhi – Rome 2 weekly 787-8
Delhi – San Francisco 10 weekly 777-200LR
Delhi – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Singapore 4 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Stockholm Arlanda 3 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Sydney 3 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Tel Aviv 4 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Toronto 1 daily 777-300ER
Delhi – Vienna 3 weekly 787-8
Delhi – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 787-8
Goa – Dubai 4 weekly A321
Goa – Kuwait City 3 weekly A321
Indore – Dubai 3 weekly A321
Kolkata – Dubai 4 weekly A321
Kolkata – Kathmandu 4 weekly A319
Kozhikode – Dubai 1 daily A321
Kozhikode – Sharjah 1 daily A321
Mumbai – Abu Dhabi 1 daily A321
Mumbai – Bangkok 2 weekly A321
Mumbai – Colombo 4 weekly A319
Mumbai – Doha 3 weekly 787-8
Mumbai – Dubai 13 weekly A321/787-8
Mumbai – Frankfurt 4 weekly 787-8
Mumbai – Kuwait City 1 daily A321
Mumbai – London Heathrow 11 weekly 777-300ER/787-8 (Previously not covered on Airlineroute, AI plans to add 11th weekly flight in S20)
Mumbai – Muscat 1 daily A321
Mumbai – Nairobi 3 weekly 787-8
Mumbai – Newark 1 daily 777-300ER
Mumbai – Singapore 2 weekly A321
Thiruvananthapuram – Male 1 daily A321
Thiruvananthapuram – Sharjah 1 daily A320
Air India May 2020 Preliminary International Network as of 03MAY20
Posted
Air India in the last few days filed preliminary International operation for the month of May 2020, which sees initial reduced frequencies on selected routes when it resumes operation. As India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced extended scheduled service suspension until 17MAY20, the following preliminary schedule is effective 18MAY20 – 31MAY20, as of 03MAY20 OAG schedules.