Air India May 2020 Preliminary International Network as of 03MAY20

Air India in the last few days filed preliminary International operation for the month of May 2020, which sees initial reduced frequencies on selected routes when it resumes operation. As India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced extended scheduled service suspension until 17MAY20, the following preliminary schedule is effective 18MAY20 – 31MAY20, as of 03MAY20 OAG schedules.



Additional changes remain likely in the next few days, reflecting projected demand as well as on-going travel restrictions in various countries.



Ahmedabad – Kuwait City 2 weekly A321

Ahmedabad – London Heathrow 4 weekly 787-8

Amritsar – Birmingham 3 weekly 787-8

Amritsar – London Stansted 3 weekly 787-8

Bangalore – London Heathrow 3 weekly 787-8

Bangalore – Male 6 weekly A321

Chennai – Colombo 1 daily A321

Chennai – Dubai 1 daily A321

Chennai – Muscat 1 daily A321

Delhi – Bahrain 4 weekly A319

Delhi – Bangkok 2 weekly A321

Delhi – Birmingham 3 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Chicago O’Hare 1 daily 777-300ER

Delhi – Colombo 1 daily A321

Delhi – Copenhagen 3 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Doha 6 weekly A321

Delhi – Dubai 2 daily 787-8

Delhi – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-8

Delhi – Kabul 4 weekly A320

Delhi – Kathmandu 2 daily A320

Delhi – London Heathrow 2 daily 787-8

Delhi – Madrid 3 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Melbourne 2 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Milan Malpensa 2 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Muscat 1 daily A321

Delhi – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER

Delhi – Paris CDG 1 daily 787-8

Delhi – Rome 2 weekly 787-8

Delhi – San Francisco 10 weekly 777-200LR

Delhi – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Singapore 4 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Stockholm Arlanda 3 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Sydney 3 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Tel Aviv 4 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Tokyo Narita 2 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Toronto 1 daily 777-300ER

Delhi – Vienna 3 weekly 787-8

Delhi – Washington Dulles 3 weekly 787-8

Goa – Dubai 4 weekly A321

Goa – Kuwait City 3 weekly A321

Indore – Dubai 3 weekly A321

Kolkata – Dubai 4 weekly A321

Kolkata – Kathmandu 4 weekly A319

Kozhikode – Dubai 1 daily A321

Kozhikode – Sharjah 1 daily A321

Mumbai – Abu Dhabi 1 daily A321

Mumbai – Bangkok 2 weekly A321

Mumbai – Colombo 4 weekly A319

Mumbai – Doha 3 weekly 787-8

Mumbai – Dubai 13 weekly A321/787-8

Mumbai – Frankfurt 4 weekly 787-8

Mumbai – Kuwait City 1 daily A321

Mumbai – London Heathrow 11 weekly 777-300ER/787-8 (Previously not covered on Airlineroute, AI plans to add 11th weekly flight in S20)

Mumbai – Muscat 1 daily A321

Mumbai – Nairobi 3 weekly 787-8

Mumbai – Newark 1 daily 777-300ER

Mumbai – Singapore 2 weekly A321

Thiruvananthapuram – Male 1 daily A321

Thiruvananthapuram – Sharjah 1 daily A320