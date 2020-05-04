AeroMexico May 2020 International operations as of 03MAY20

AeroMexico in the last few days filed planned International operation for the month of May 2020. As of 03MAY20, planned operation from 04MAY20 to 31MAY20 as follows. Further changes likely.



Mexico City – Amsterdam 1 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – Lima eff 15MAY20 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Los Angeles 3 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Madrid eff 09MAY20 1 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – New York JFK eff 18MAY20 3 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Paris CDG 1 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – San Jose Costa Rica eff 17MAY20 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Seoul Incheon 2 weekly 787-8

Mexico City – Tokyo Narita 787-8 operates every 4 days

Mexico City – Vancouver eff 07MAY20 2 weekly 737-800