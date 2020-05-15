TAP Air Portugal moves Santiago de Compostela launch to March 2021

TAP Air Portugal in this week’s schedule update further revised planned service launch on Lisbon – Santiago de Compostela route. The airline originally moved launch date from 01JUL20 to 25OCT20, however this is now revised to 28MAR21, the launch of summer 2021 season.



Planned 2 daily ATR72 service remains unchanged, and available for booking at time this post goes to press.



TP1068 LIS0830 – 1105SCQ AT7 D

TP1070 LIS1405 – 1640SCQ AT7 D



TP1069 SCQ1145 – 1210LIS AT7 D

TP1071 SCQ1720 – 1745LIS AT7 D