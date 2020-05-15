TAP Air Portugal moves Santiago de Compostela launch to March 2021

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

TAP Air Portugal in this week’s schedule update further revised planned service launch on Lisbon – Santiago de Compostela route. The airline originally moved launch date from 01JUL20 to 25OCT20, however this is now revised to 28MAR21, the launch of summer 2021 season.

Planned 2 daily ATR72 service remains unchanged, and available for booking at time this post goes to press.

TP1068 LIS0830 – 1105SCQ AT7 D
TP1070 LIS1405 – 1640SCQ AT7 D

TP1069 SCQ1145 – 1210LIS AT7 D
TP1071 SCQ1720 – 1745LIS AT7 D