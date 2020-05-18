China Southern this week is operating one-time charter service on Guangzhou – Los Angeles – Wuhan – Guangzhou routing, on board Airbus A380 aircraft. Planned operational schedule as follows.
CZ8385 CAN2250 – 2100LAX 380 18MAY20
CZ8386 LAX0100 – 0600+1WUH 380 19MAY20
CZ3004 WUH0800 – 0930CAN 380 20MAY20
China Southern schedules one-time A380 Los Angeles – Wuhan flight mid-May 2020
Posted
China Southern this week is operating one-time charter service on Guangzhou – Los Angeles – Wuhan – Guangzhou routing, on board Airbus A380 aircraft. Planned operational schedule as follows.