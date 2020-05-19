AeroMexico June 2020 International operations as of 17MAY20

AeroMexico in the last few days filed changes to its International service for the month of June 2020. As of 17MAY20, the Skyteam member plans to resume International service from Guadalajara, while additional routes from Mexico City set to resume from mid-June 2020.



Additional changes remain likely due to various travel restrictions.



Guadalajara – Los Angeles 2 weekly 737-800

Guadalajara – Salt Lake City 5 weekly E190

Mexico City – Amsterdam 1 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – Bogota 3 weekly 737-800 (4 weekly from 15JUN20)

Mexico City – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Guatemala City eff 15JUN20 3 weekly E190

Mexico City – Havana 2 weekly 737-700

Mexico City – Houston 4 weekly E190

Mexico City – Lima 3 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Los Angeles 4 weekly 737-800 (5 weekly 19JUN20 – 25JUN20)

Mexico City – Madrid 2 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – Managua 2 weekly E190

Mexico City – Medellin 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Miami eff 15JUN20 3 weekly E190

Mexico City – Montreal 2 weekly 737-800 (3 weekly from 13JUN20)

Mexico City – New York JFK 3 weekly 737-800 (4 weekly from 19JUN20)

Mexico City – Orlando eff 19JUN20 2 weekly 737-800

Mexico City – Paris CDG 2 weekly 787-9

Mexico City – San Antonio 3 weekly E190

Mexico City – San Jose (Costa Rica) 2 weekly E190

Mexico City – San Pedro Sula 2 weekly E190

Mexico City – San Salvador 2 weekly E190

Mexico City – Seoul Incheon 1 weekly 787-8

Mexico City – Toronto 2 weekly (3 weekly from 17JUN20)

Mexico City – Vancouver 3 weekly (5 weekly from 17JUN20)