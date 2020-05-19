Aurora Airlines starting next month plans to resume Khabarovsk – Kavalerovo route, after seasonal hiatus in 2019. From 02JUN20 to 29SEP20, DHC6 Twin Otter to operate this route twice weekly.
HZ530 KHV1325 – 1525KVR DHT 24
HZ529 KVR1010 – 1225KHV DHT 24
Aurora resumes Khabarovsk – Kavalerovo service in S20
Posted
Aurora Airlines starting next month plans to resume Khabarovsk – Kavalerovo route, after seasonal hiatus in 2019. From 02JUN20 to 29SEP20, DHC6 Twin Otter to operate this route twice weekly.