Aurora resumes Khabarovsk – Kavalerovo service in S20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Aurora Airlines starting next month plans to resume Khabarovsk – Kavalerovo route, after seasonal hiatus in 2019. From 02JUN20 to 29SEP20, DHC6 Twin Otter to operate this route twice weekly.

HZ530 KHV1325 – 1525KVR DHT 24
HZ529 KVR1010 – 1225KHV DHT 24

