Virgin Atlantic June/July 2020 operation overview as of 22MAY20

Virgin Atlantic in recent schedule update removed all scheduled passenger service for the month of June 2020, as the airline now anticipates gradual resumption as early as 01JUL20.



Based on the airline’s schedule listing, the airline now tentatively plans to resume scheduled service 01JUL20, initially operating following routes.



London Heathrow – Hong Kong 1 daily

London Heathrow – Lagos 1 daily

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 1 daily

London Heathrow – Johannesburg 1 daily

London Heathrow – New York JFK 1 daily

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv 1 daily



The rest of passenger service to be resumed as early as 13JUL20.



The airline’s cargo operation will see further service expansion for the month of June 2020. The airline earlier this month introduced one-way service from Los Angeles and New York JFK to Dublin. In June 2020, the airline will operate cargo flights (with passenger aircraft) to Atlanta, Beijing Capital, Brussels, and Chicago O’Hare. The following is planned cargo program, as of 22MAY20.



London Heathrow – Atlanta 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Beijing Capital 1 daily

London Heathrow – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Hong Kong 11 weekly (Increase from 5 weekly)

London Heathrow – Johannesburg 3 weekly

London Heathrow – Lagos 1 weekly

London Heathrow – Los Angeles 7 weekly

London Heathrow – Los Angeles – Dublin – London Heathrow 2 weekly (increase from 1 weekly. Overall for Dublin unchanged at 2 weekly)

London Heathrow – Miami 2 weekly

London Heathrow – Mumbai 2 weekly (3 weekly for the week of 08JUN20)

London Heathrow – New York JFK 15 weekly (reduced from 17 weekly in May)

London Heathrow – New York JFK – Brussels – London Heathrow 2 weekly (This routing replaces New York JFK – Dublin sector 1 weekly flight)

London Heathrow – Shanghai Pu Dong 8 weekly

London Heathrow – Tel Aviv 2 weekly



Note Airlineroute previously did not cover airline's cargo operation with passenger aircraft, therefore the frequency comparison in this post is based on update filed by the airline on Friday 22MAY20.