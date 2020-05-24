Lufthansa temporary removes A380 schedule from 15JUN20

Lufthansa in last week’s schedule update temporary removed listings for Airbus A380 aircraft on/after 15JUN20. Preliminary listing sees A380 service at Frankfurt and Munich being replaced by 747-8I and A350-900XWB aircraft, respectively.



Note as the airline’s existing 747-8I and A350-900XWB network remains unchanged (based on listing prior to April 2020) for the moment, it is likely the airline will file additional changes in the coming weeks. Planned aircraft replacement listed below is as of 22MAY20.



Frankfurt – Bangkok Winter seasonal A380 service replaced by 747-8I

Frankfurt – Delhi Winter seasonal A380 service replaced by 747-8I

Frankfurt – Houston Summer seasonal A380 service replaced by 747-8I

Frankfurt – New York JFK 2 daily service operated by 747-8I, instead of A380 and 747-8I

Frankfurt – Los Angeles Winter seasonal A380 service replaced by 747-8I

Frankfurt – Miami Summer seasonal A380 service replaced by 747-8I

Frankfurt – Shanghai Pu Dong LH728/729 747-8I replaces A380 in summer season

Frankfurt – Singapore 747-8I replaces A380

Munich – Beijing Capital Summer seasonal A380 service replaced by A350-900XWB (A350 now scheduled year-round)

Munich – Boston Summer seasonal A380 service replaced by A350-900XWB (A350 now scheduled year-round)

Munich – Los Angeles Summer seasonal A380 service replaced by A350-900XWB (A350 now scheduled year-round)

Munich – Miami Winter seasonal A380 service replaced by A350-900XWB

Munich – San Francisco A350-900XWB replaces A380

Munich – Shanghai Pu Dong A350-900XWB replaces A380