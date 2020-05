Delta NS20 Intercontinental operations as of 24MAY20

Delta Air Lines during the weekend of 24MAY20’s schedule filed additional changes to its Intercontinental operation, between June and October 2020. Latest adjustment sees the airline downsizes planned operation in July 2020. In previous reports, Airlineroute omitted selected routes, these are now included in this latest update.

Additional changes remain possible, pending on various travel restrictions.



Atlanta – Amsterdam 1 daily A330-300 (2 daily A330-300 from 01AUG20; reduced from 3 daily)

Atlanta – Barcelona 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Atlanta – Bogota eff 03JUL20 4 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 01AUG20)

Atlanta – Brussels eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER (5 weekly from 06OCT20)

Atlanta – Buenos Aires Ezeiza Service cancelled until 23OCT20

Atlanta – Cartagena eff 01AUG20 1 weekly 737-800

Atlanta – Dublin 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Atlanta – Dusseldorf eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Frankfurt 3 weekly A330-300 (1 daily A330-200 from 01AUG20)

Atlanta – Johannesburg eff 01AUG20 1 daily 777-200LR

Atlanta – Lagos eff 09JUN20 2 weekly A330-200 (3 weekly from 18JUN20, 6 weekly from 02AUG20, 4 weekly from 05SEP20)

Atlanta – Lima eff 02JUL20 4 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 03AUG20)

Atlanta – London Heathrow eff 03JUN20 2 weekly A330-300 (3 weekly from 12JUN20, 4 weekly from 01JUL20, 1 daily 767-400ER from 31JUL20; Reduced from 2 daily)

Atlanta – Madrid 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Atlanta – Milan Malpensa 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Atlanta – Munich eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER

Atlanta – Paris CDG 5 weekly A330-300 (1 daily from 01JUL20, 2 daily from 01AUG20; A330-300 replaces 777-200ER)

Atlanta – Quito eff 01AUG20 1 daily 757

Atlanta – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Rome eff 01SEP20 1 daily A330-300

Atlanta – Santiago de Chile eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER

Atlanta – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 3 weekly 767-400ER (4 weekly from 03JUL20, 1 daily from 01AUG20)

Atlanta – Seoul Incheon eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB

Atlanta – Shanghai Pu Dong Service cancelled until 24OCT20

Atlanta – Stuttgart eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

Atlanta – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-200ER

Atlanta – Venice 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Atlanta – Zurich 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Boston – Amsterdam eff 01AUG20 2 daily, 1 daily each 767-300ER and A330-300

Boston – Dublin eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300 (767-300ER from 16SEP20)

Boston – Lisbon 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Boston – London Gatwick 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Boston – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER

Boston – Manchester 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Boston – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER (replacing A330; Reduce from 2 to 1 daily)

Boston – Rome 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Cincinnati – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

Detroit – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-300ER (A330-300 from 02JUL20, 2 daily A330-200/-300 from 01AUG20. Reduce from 4 daily)

Detroit – Beijing Daxing 1 daily service cancelled until 24OCT20

Detroit – Frankfurt eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-200

Detroit – London Heathrow 3 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily 767-400ER from 01AUG20. Reduce from 2 to 1 daily)

Detroit – Munich 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Detroit – Nagoya eff 01JUL20 1 daily A330-200 (5 weekly from 05OCT20)

Detroit – Paris CDG eff 03JUL20 3 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 01AUG20, 2 daily from 08SEP20)

Detroit – Rome 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Detroit – Seoul Incheon 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB

Detroit – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB

Honolulu – Nagoya eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER (5 weekly from 06OCT20)

Honolulu – Osaka Kansai eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Honolulu – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 Service resumption, 1 daily 767-300ER

Indianapolis – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Los Angeles – Amsterdam 1 daily seasonal service cancelled in S20

Los Angeles – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300 (replacing 777-200ER)

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-200LR

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-200LR

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 1 daily 777-200ER

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam eff 01AUG20 2 daily A330-300/350 (Reduced from 3 to 2 daily)

Minneapolis/St. Paul – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Seoul Incheon eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 1 daily A350-900XWB

New York JFK – Accra eff 02JUL20 4 weekly 767-300ER (Reduced from 5 weekly in July/August)

New York JFK – Amsterdam 3 weekly 767-400ER (1 daily from 01JUL20, A330-300 replaces 767 from 01AUG20. Reduced from 2 to 1 daily)

New York JFK – Athens eff 16JUL20 4 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily A330-300 from 01AUG20. Reduced from 2 to 1 daily)

New York JFK – Barcelona eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Berlin Tegel 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Brussels eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER

New York JFK – Copenhagen 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Dakar eff 01AUG20 2 weekly 767-300ER

New York JFK – Dublin eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Edinburgh eff 01AUG20 1 daily 757-200

New York JFK – Frankfurt eff 01JUL20 1 daily A330-200

New York JFK – Glasgow 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Lisbon eff 16JUL20 4 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 01AUG20)

New York JFK – London Heathrow eff 01AUG20 2 daily 767-400ER (3rd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

New York JFK – Madrid eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

New York JFK – Milan Malpensa eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Nice 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Paris CDG 3 weekly 767-400ER (1 daily from 02JUL20, 2 daily A330-300 from 01AUG20)

New York JFK – Prague 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Reykjavik Keflavik 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Rome eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

New York JFK – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER

New York JFK – Shannon 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Tel Aviv 3 weekly A330-300 (4 weekly from 12JUN20, 1 daily from 01AUG20, additional flights added 17SEP20 – 11OCT20)

New York JFK – Venice 1 daily service cancelled in S20

New York JFK – Zurich eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-400ER

Orlando – Amsterdam 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Portland OR – Amsterdam eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-200

Portland OR – London Heathrow 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Portland OR – Tokyo Haneda eff 01JUL20 1 daily A330-200

Raleigh/Durham – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER (This sector was omitted in previous reports on Airlineroute)

Salt Lake City – Amsterdam eff 01AUG20 1 daily 767-300ER

Salt Lake City – London Heathrow 1 daily service cancelled until 23OCT20

Salt Lake City – Paris CDG 1 daily service cancelled in S20

Seattle – Amsterdam eff 01AUG20 1 daily each A330-300 and A330-900neo

Seattle – Beijing Capital eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-900neo (Service to Beijing Daxing begins from 25OCT20)

Seattle – Paris CDG eff 01AUG20 1 daily A330-300

Seattle – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly A330-900neo (1 daily from 01JUL20)

Seattle – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01JUL20 1 daily A330-900neo

Seattle – Tokyo Haneda 4 weekly A330-900neo (1 Daily from 01JUL20)

Seoul Incheon – Manila eff 01JUL20 1 daily A330-900neo, new route (This sector was omitted in previous reports on Airlineroute)

Tampa – Amsterdam 1 daily service cancelled in S20