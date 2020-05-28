Korean Air in recent schedule update extended schedule listing into summer 2021 season, on/after 28MAR21. The preliminary listing now sees Seoul Incheon – Budapest route tentatively scheduled from 30MAR21, instead of late-May 2020. Reservation for this route remains unavailable, despite the schedule filing.
Proposed schedule as follows.
KE971 ICN1200 – 1625BUD 332 246
KE972 BUD1830 – 1230+1ICN 332 246
Korean Air tentatively schedules Budapest service from late-March 2021
