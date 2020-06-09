SCAT expands Kyzylorda service in June 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Kazakhstan’s SCAT Aircompany last week added 2 new domestic routes, offering expanded service to Kyzylorda, on board CRJ200 aircraft. Planned new service includes the following.

Almaty – Kyzylorda eff 01JUN20 1 daily
DV747 ALA0715 – 0740KZO CRJ D
DV748 KZO0830 – 1100ALA CRJ D

Nur-Sultan – Kyzylorda eff 01JUN20 1 daily
DV787 TSE0645 – 0710KZO CRJ D
DV788 KZO0810 – 1035NQZ CRJ D

The airline continues to operate 2 weekly Karaganda – Kyzylorda service.

