Air New Zealand starting late-June 2020 resumes passenger service to Japan, initially operates Auckland – Tokyo Narita route, once weekly. First service resumption is scheduled to depart Auckland on 25JUN20, with 787-9 Dreamliner.
NZ099 AKL2315 – 0720+1NRT 789 25JUN20
NZ090 NRT1530 – 0505AKL 789 27JUN20
From July 2020, NZ099 departs on Day 2, NZ090 departs on Day 5.
Air New Zealand resumes Tokyo service from late-June 2020
