Binter Canarias revises planned new routes in 2H20

Binter Canarias in recent schedule update filed changes to its planned new routes in 2020. Latest adjustment as of 09JUN20 as follows.



Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Santander eff 02JUL20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 02APR20)

Gran Canaria/Las Palmas – Vitoria eff 03JUL20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 03APR20)

Tenerife North – Santander eff 26OCT20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 30MAR20)

Tenerife North – Vitoria eff 28OCT20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 01APR20)

Tenerife North – Zaragoza eff 27OCT20 1 weekly Embraer E195-E2 (Previous plan: eff 02JUN20; Previously not covered on Airlineroute)



The airline has cancelled planned new routes to/from Funchal:

Funchal – Fuerteventura eff 01JUN20 1 weekly ATR72

Funchal – Lanzarote eff 07JUN20 1 weekly ATR72

Funchal – Marrakech 15JUL20 – 12SEP20 2 weekly ATR72