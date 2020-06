KLM June/July 2020 European operations as of 12JUN20

KLM in June and July 2020 is gradually resuming additional European routes. As of 12JUN20, KLM’s European service sees 70 routes with 385 weekly departures from Amsterdam, for the week of 14JUN20. Additional routes and frequencies will be restored from 01JUL20, which sees up to 611 weekly departures on 73 routes for the week of 05JUL20.



Due to various travel restrictions, passenger traffic rights may be impacted and further modification remains likely. Routes to be resumed in July 2020 is listed as eff 01JUL20, but not necessary means first resumed flight operates on 01JUL20.



Amsterdam – Aalborg 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Aberdeen 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Alicante eff 01JUL20 8 weekly

Amsterdam – Athens 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Barcelona 7 weekly (15 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Basel/Mulhouse 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Bergen 6 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Berlin Tegel 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Bilbao eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Billund 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Birmingham 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Bordeaux 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Brussels 6 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Bucharest 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Budapest 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Cagliari eff 01JUL20 4 weekly

Amsterdam – Catania 2 weekly (4 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Copenhagen 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Dublin 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Dusseldorf 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Edinburgh 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Florence 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Frankfurt 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Gdansk eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Geneva 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Glasgow 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Gothenburg 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Hamburg 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Hannover 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Helsinki 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Ibiza eff 01JUL20 8 weekly

Amsterdam – Inverness eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Istanbul eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Krakow eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Kyiv Borispil 3 weekly

Amsterdam – Leeds Bradford 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Lisbon 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – London City 42 weekly

Amsterdam – London Heathrow 14 weekly

Amsterdam – Luxembourg 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Lyon 6 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Madrid 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Manchester 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Milan Malpensa 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Montpellier 3 weekly

Amsterdam – Moscow Sheremetyevo eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Munich 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Newcastle 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Nice 2 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Nuremberg 5 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Oslo 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Paris CDG 13 weekly (21 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Prague 6 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Rome 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Split eff 01JUL20 8 weekly

Amsterdam – St. Petersburg eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Stavanger eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Stockholm 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Stuttgart 6 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Toulouse eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Trondheim eff 01JUL20 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Valencia eff 01JUL20 4 weekly

Amsterdam – Venice 7 weekly

Amsterdam – Vienna 6 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Warsaw 4 weekly (7 weekly from 01JUL20)

Amsterdam – Zagreb eff 01JUL20 3 weekly

Amsterdam – Zurich 7 weekly