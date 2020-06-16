Turkish Airlines delays Vancouver launch to September 2020

Turkish Airlines in the last few days once again delays planned service launch on Istanbul – Vancouver route. Latest launch date is now scheduled on 03SEP20, instead of 16JUL20. The original launch date was 09JUN20.



Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.



TK075 IST1405 – 1550YVR 789 247

TK076 YVR1720 – 1450+1IST 789 247