Eastern Airlines June 2020 network additions

Eastern Airlines starting second half of June 2020 plans to add new routes to Mexico and South America, based on schedule filing in the OAG. Planned operations as follow.



Miami – Guayaquil eff 16JUN20 2 weekly

2D141 MIA1630 – 2000GYE 763 25

2D142 GYE0830 – 1400MIA 763 47



New York JFK – Los Cabos eff 27JUN20 2 weekly

2D240 JFK1000 – 1345SJD 763 36

2D241 SJD1530 – 2300JFK 763 36



Separately, upon regular scheduled service resumption on New York JFK – Georgetown route, from 04JUL20, the airline plans to operate Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, instead of -200ER, 3 times weekly.