Alaska Airlines July 2020 Costa Rica operations as of 16JUN20

Alaska Airlines in July 2020 plans to resume service to Costa Rica, initially consolidating service to Liberia and San Jose. From 04JUL20, the airline will operate Los Angeles – Liberia – San Jose (Costa Rica) routing once weekly, on board Boeing 737-900ER aircraft.



AS282 LAX1110 – 1745LIR1830 – 1915SJO 73J 6

AS283 SJO0800 – 0845LIR0930 – 1410LAX 73J 7



From 01AUG20, the airline plans to operate nonstop service each to Liberia (1 daily) and San Jose (2 weekly), from Los Angeles.