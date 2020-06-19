Air France July 2020 Tahiti operations as of 18JUN20

Air France in July 2020 plans to resume regular service to Tahiti, opened for reservation in the last few days. Initially for the month of July (06JUL20 – 01AUG20), the Skyteam member plans to operate Paris CDG – Pointe-a-Pitre – Papeete routing, instead of 1-stop via Los Angeles. Boeing 777-200ER aircraft operates this route twice weekly.



AF078 CDG1705 – 1945PTP2215 – 0515+1PPT 772 26

AF079 PPT1845 – 1310+1PTP1540+1 – 0550+2CDG 772 37