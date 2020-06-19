FlyArystan expands domestic network in July/August 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

FlyArystan in July and August 2020 plans to expand service at Atyrau, Karaganda and Shymkent, as the airline schedules 14 new routes, announced since late-May 2020. Planned operation as follows.

Aktobe – Karaganda eff 02AUG20 2 weekly
Atyrau – Aktau eff 15JUL20 1 daily
Atyrau – Aktobe eff 16JUL20 4 weekly
Atyrau – Almaty eff 18JUL20 2 weekly
Atyrau – Karaganda eff 15JUL20 3 weekly
Atyrau – Kostanay eff 16JUL20 2 weekly
Atyrau – Kyzylorda eff 17JUL20 2 weekly
Atyrau – Nur-Sultan eff 16JUL20 2 weekly
Atyrau – Shymkent eff 01JUL20 2 weekly (4 weekly from 16JUL20)
Atyrau – Uralsk eff 15JUL20 2 weekly
Shymkent – Karaganda eff 02AUG20 3 weekly
Shymkent – Kostanay eff 15JUL20 2 weekly
Shymkent – Pavlodar eff 01AUG20 2 weekly
Shymkent – Ust-Kamenogorsk eff 03AUG20 2 weekly

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.