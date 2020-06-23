Thai VietJet Air schedules new domestic routes in 2H20

Thai VietJet Air in the second half of 2020 schedules new domestic launch, with the addition of 5 new routes. Planned new routes as follow.
Bangkok – Hat Yai eff 17JUL20 10 weekly A320
Bangkok – Khon Kaen eff 30JUL20 2 daily A320
Bangkok – Nakhon Si Thammarat eff 06AUG20 1 daily A320
Bangkok – Surat Thani eff 04NOV20 1 daily A320
Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani eff 06OCT20 1 daily A320
