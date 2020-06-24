LATAM Airlines Brasil has outlined planned International service, for the month of July 2020. As of 23JUN20, planned operation as follows.
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Frankfurt 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Lisbon eff 17JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Madrid 3 weekly A350-900XWB
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Mexico City eff 15JUL20 3 weekly 767-300ER
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Miami 7 weekly 777-300ER
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Mount Pleasant 1 weekly 767-300ER
Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Santiago de Chile eff 13JUL20 3 weekly A320 (Excluding LATAM Airlines Chile service)
LATAM Brasil July 2020 International operations as of 23JUN20
Posted
LATAM Airlines Brasil has outlined planned International service, for the month of July 2020. As of 23JUN20, planned operation as follows.