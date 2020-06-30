Aeroflot Russian Airlines during the month of July 2020 is adding Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Adler/Sochi service, operating on 1 of 8 daily flights. The A350 operates SU1116/1117 service, from 01JUL20 to 31JUL20.
SU1116 SVO1025 – 1305AER 359 D
SU1117 AER1435 – 1720SVO 359 D
This route is served 8 daily overall, including A320, 737-800 and Sukhoi SuperJet SSJ100.
Aeroflot adds A350 service to Sochi in July 2020
Posted
Aeroflot Russian Airlines during the month of July 2020 is adding Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft on Moscow Sheremetyevo – Adler/Sochi service, operating on 1 of 8 daily flights. The A350 operates SU1116/1117 service, from 01JUL20 to 31JUL20.