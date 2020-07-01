Silver Airways removes planned Charleston SC July 2020 launch

US carrier Silver Airways in recent schedule update filed changes to planned service to Charleston SC, originally scheduled to commence this week. Following planned service will not go ahead this week, and the airline has not provide updates on revised launch date.



Fort Lauderdale – Charleston SC eff 03JUL20 4 weekly ATR72

Orlando – Charleston SC eff 02JUL20 1 daily ATR72

Tampa – Charleston SC eff 02JUL20 3 weekly ATR72