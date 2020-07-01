JC Airlines (JC Cambodia International Airlines) has further revised planned Phnom Penh – Chiang Mai launch, now scheduled from 04AUG20, instead of 03JUL20. Operation for this 2 weekly Airbus A320 aircraft remains subject to change.
QD634 PNH1415 – 1600CNX 320 25
QD635 CNX1700 – 1845PNH 320 25
JC Airlines moves Phnom Penh – Chiang Mai launch to August 2020
Posted
JC Airlines (JC Cambodia International Airlines) has further revised planned Phnom Penh – Chiang Mai launch, now scheduled from 04AUG20, instead of 03JUL20. Operation for this 2 weekly Airbus A320 aircraft remains subject to change.