Aeroflot July 2020 International operations as of 28JUN20

By Jim Liu

Aeroflot during the month of July 2020 continues to operate interim schedule on International routes, including 2 long-haul service. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights. Planned operation based on 28JUN20 OAG schedules as follow.

Moscow Sheremetyevo – Amsterdam 1 weekly A320
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Athens 2 weekly A320/321
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Barcelona 2 weekly A320/321
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Belgrade 2 weekly A321
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Frankfurt 2 weekly 777-300ER
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Istanbul 2 weekly A320/321
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Larnaca 2 weekly A321
Moscow Sheremetyevo – London Heathrow 2 weekly 777-300ER
Moscow Sheremetyevo – New York JFK 2 weekly 777-300ER
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Nice 1 weekly A321
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Paris CDG 2 weekly A321
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Prague 2 weekly A320/321
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Rome 2 weekly A321
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 weekly 777-300ER
Moscow Sheremetyevo – Tel Aviv 1 weekly 777-300ER