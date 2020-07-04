Qantas schedules 747 Farewell flights in mid-July 2020; 747 4Q72 operations

Qantas Airways in mid-July 2020 plans to operate 3 Boeing 747 farewell flights, scheduled to operate from Sydney on 13JUL20, Brisbane on 15JUL20 and Canberra on 17JUL20. Configuration is J58W36Y270, however Premium Economy Class is not open for sale, at time this post goes to press.



Planned operational schedule based on GDS listing as follows. In the GDS, the airline lists arrival point as ZZF.



QF747 SYD1015 – 1130ZZF 744 13JUL20

QF747 BNE1015 – 1130ZZF 744 15JUL20

QF747 CBR1200 – 1315ZZF 744 17JUL20





Reservation is already available at time this post goes to press via GDS, however pricing is not available for the moment. The oneWorld carrier in late-1971 introduced Boeing 747 aircraft to its operation. The following is Qantas’ Boeing 747 operational network in the 4th quarter of 1972, based on OAG International Edition, September 1972.



Sydney – Nadi – Honolulu – San Francisco 4 weekly

Sydney – Singapore – Bangkok – Bahrain – Rome – London Heathrow 1 weekly

Sydney – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur – Bahrain – Amsterdam – London Heathrow 1 weekly (from November 1972)

Sydney – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur – Bahrain – Athens – London Heathrow 1 weekly

Sydney – Singapore – Kuala Lumpur – Bahrain – Rome – London Heathrow 1 weekly



The airline also operates 4 weekly Boeing 747 flight on Sydney – Melbourne sector, although it does not have domestic local traffic sector.