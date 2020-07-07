Ukraine International Airlines July 2020 operations as of 03JUL20

Ukraine International Airlines during the month of July 2020 continues to operate limited service, including various European routes. As of 03JUL20, planned operation as follows. Planned operation remains subject to change, pending on various travel restrictions.



For the month of July 2020, the airline's International service is operating 4-digit flight number, such as Kyiv to Amsterdam operating as PS1101, instead of PS101.



Kyiv Borispil – Amsterdam 2 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Athens eff 19JUL20 1 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Dubai eff 11JUL20 2 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Istanbul 2 weekly (3 weekly from 21JUL20)

Kyiv Borispil – Kherson 1 weekly E190

Kyiv Borispil – Larnaca eff 18JUL20 1 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – London Gatwick eff 17JUL20 2 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Odessa 1 weekly E190

Kyiv Borispil – Palma Mallorca eff 21JUL20 3 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Paris CDG 2 weekly

Kyiv Borispil – Tel Aviv 2 weekly (3 weekly from 21JUL20)

Kyiv Borispil – Toronto eff 18JUL20 1 weekly

Odessa – Istanbul 1 weekly

Odessa – Tel Aviv 1 weekly