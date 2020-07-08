Austrian Airlines starting this week is adding new service to Croatia, where the airline schedules Vienna – Zadar route. The airline initially will operate 4 weekly flights with Embraer E195 from 10JUL20. This route is scheduled to operate on seasonal basis.
OS753 VIE1310 – 1420ZAD E95 x237
OS754 ZAD1505 – 1615VIE E95 x237
The airline currently plans to operate 1 daily flight with A320 from 29JUL20, however this remains subject to change.
Austrian adds Zadar service from July 2020
