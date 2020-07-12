WestJet S21 Barcelona aircraft changes as of 11JUL20

By Jim Liu

WestJet in the latest schedule update filed aircraft changes for Toronto – Barcelona route, for summer 2021 season. Upon service resumption on 07MAY21, the carrier plans to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, replacing 767-300ER.

WS014 YYZ2215 – 1150+1BCN 789 257
WS015 BCN1350 – 1634YYZ 789 136

Based on latest update, this route is cancelled for entire season in 2020.