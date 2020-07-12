WestJet in the latest schedule update filed aircraft changes for Toronto – Barcelona route, for summer 2021 season. Upon service resumption on 07MAY21, the carrier plans to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, replacing 767-300ER.
WS014 YYZ2215 – 1150+1BCN 789 257
WS015 BCN1350 – 1634YYZ 789 136
Based on latest update, this route is cancelled for entire season in 2020.
WestJet S21 Barcelona aircraft changes as of 11JUL20
Posted
WestJet in the latest schedule update filed aircraft changes for Toronto – Barcelona route, for summer 2021 season. Upon service resumption on 07MAY21, the carrier plans to operate Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, replacing 767-300ER.