Norwegian Air Shuttle (DY) last week filed preliminary long-haul schedule for summer 2021 season. Preliminary schedule tentatively lists US routes from Paris CDG from late-March 2021. Reservation remains unavailable at time this post goes to press.
The airline’s plan to resume long-haul service remains pending.
Paris CDG – Los Angeles eff 28MAR21 4 weekly
DY7097 CDG1500 – 1720LAX 789 135
DY7097 CDG1540 – 1800LAX 789 7
DY7098 LAX1920 – 1450+1CDG 789 135
DY7098 LAX2000 – 1530+1CDG 789 7
Paris CDG – New York JFK eff 28MAR21 4 weekly
DY7021 CDG1815 – 2030JFK 789 x135
DY7022 JFK2230 – 1150+1CDG 789 x135
Norwegian Air Shuttle S21 Preliminary Long-Haul network as of 10JUL20
