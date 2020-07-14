US/Canada Trans-Border July 2020 scheduled flights operations as of 12JUL20

Various carriers during the month of July 2020 continues to operate limited Trans-Border service between US and Canada. As of 12JUL20 OAG schedules, 7 carriers to operate total 3132 one-way flights, compared to 34960 flights by 10 carriers. The figure excludes seaplane service.
Air Canada (schedule from 05JUL20)
Montreal – Boston 6 weekly E175
Montreal – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly E175
Montreal – Fort Lauderdale 3 weekly A319/320
Montreal – Newark 1 daily CRJ200/900
Toronto – Boston 7 weekly E175
Toronto – Chicago O’Hare 13 weekly E175
Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 2 weekly A320
Toronto – Houston 7 weekly E175
Toronto – Los Angeles 7 weekly 787-8
Toronto – Newark 14-21 weekly CRJ200
Toronto – New York LaGuardia 10 weekly E175
Toronto – Orlando 3 weekly A320
Toronto – San Francisco 6 weekly A320
Toronto – Washington Dulles 7 weekly E175
Toronto – Washington Reagan 7 weekly CRJ200 (from 13JUL20)
Vancouver – Denver 6 weekly CRJ900
Vancouver – Los Angeles 6 weekly A320
Vancouver – San Francisco 5 weekly A319/320
Vancouver – Seattle 7 weekly Dash8-Q400
Air Transat
Montreal – Fort Lauderdale 1 weekly A321neo (From 23JUL20)
Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 1 weekly A321 (From 30JUL20)
Alaska Airlines
Seattle – Vancouver 7 weekly E175
American Airlines (effective 07JUL20)
Charlotte – Montreal 7 weekly CRJ900
Charlotte – Toronto 13 weekly CRJ900/A319
Chicago O’Hare – Calgary 7 weekly E175
Chicago O’Hare – Montreal 7 weekly CRJ700
Chicago O’Hare – Toronto 14 weekly CRJ700/E175
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Calgary 7 weekly E175
Dallas/Ft. Worth – Vancouver 7 weekly A321
Philadelphia – Montreal 11 weekly ERJ145
Philadelphia – Toronto 11 weekly ERJ145
Washington Reagan – Toronto 7 weekly ERJ145
Delta (effective from 07JUL20)
Detroit – Montreal 7 weekly CRJ900
Detroit – Toronto 14 weekly A321/CRJ900
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Calgary 7 weekly E175
Minneapolis/St. Paul – Winnipeg 4 weekly E175
New York JFK – Toronto 7 weekly CRJ900
Seattle – Vancouver 21 weekly E175
United (effective from 06JUL20)
Chicago O’Hare – Calgary 7 weekly E175
Chicago O’Hare – Montreal 7 weekly ERJ145
Chicago O’Hare – Toronto 14 weekly CRJ550
San Francisco – Vancouver 14 weekly A319
Washington Dulles – Toronto 7 weekly ERJ145
WestJet (following schedule has been extended to 04SEP20)
Calgary – Atlanta 4 weekly 737-700/-800
Calgary – Las Vegas 2 weekly 737-800
Calgary – Los Angeles 3 weekly 737-700/-800
Toronto – New York LaGuardia 5 weekly 737-800
Toronto – Orlando 1 weekly 737-800
Vancouver – Los Angeles 3 weekly 737-800
