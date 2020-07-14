US/Canada Trans-Border July 2020 scheduled flights operations as of 12JUL20

Various carriers during the month of July 2020 continues to operate limited Trans-Border service between US and Canada. As of 12JUL20 OAG schedules, 7 carriers to operate total 3132 one-way flights, compared to 34960 flights by 10 carriers. The figure excludes seaplane service.



Air Canada (schedule from 05JUL20)

Montreal – Boston 6 weekly E175

Montreal – Chicago O’Hare 3 weekly E175

Montreal – Fort Lauderdale 3 weekly A319/320

Montreal – Newark 1 daily CRJ200/900

Toronto – Boston 7 weekly E175

Toronto – Chicago O’Hare 13 weekly E175

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 2 weekly A320

Toronto – Houston 7 weekly E175

Toronto – Los Angeles 7 weekly 787-8

Toronto – Newark 14-21 weekly CRJ200

Toronto – New York LaGuardia 10 weekly E175

Toronto – Orlando 3 weekly A320

Toronto – San Francisco 6 weekly A320

Toronto – Washington Dulles 7 weekly E175

Toronto – Washington Reagan 7 weekly CRJ200 (from 13JUL20)

Vancouver – Denver 6 weekly CRJ900

Vancouver – Los Angeles 6 weekly A320

Vancouver – San Francisco 5 weekly A319/320

Vancouver – Seattle 7 weekly Dash8-Q400



Air Transat

Montreal – Fort Lauderdale 1 weekly A321neo (From 23JUL20)

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 1 weekly A321 (From 30JUL20)



Alaska Airlines

Seattle – Vancouver 7 weekly E175



American Airlines (effective 07JUL20)

Charlotte – Montreal 7 weekly CRJ900

Charlotte – Toronto 13 weekly CRJ900/A319

Chicago O’Hare – Calgary 7 weekly E175

Chicago O’Hare – Montreal 7 weekly CRJ700

Chicago O’Hare – Toronto 14 weekly CRJ700/E175

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Calgary 7 weekly E175

Dallas/Ft. Worth – Vancouver 7 weekly A321

Philadelphia – Montreal 11 weekly ERJ145

Philadelphia – Toronto 11 weekly ERJ145

Washington Reagan – Toronto 7 weekly ERJ145



Delta (effective from 07JUL20)

Detroit – Montreal 7 weekly CRJ900

Detroit – Toronto 14 weekly A321/CRJ900

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Calgary 7 weekly E175

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Winnipeg 4 weekly E175

New York JFK – Toronto 7 weekly CRJ900

Seattle – Vancouver 21 weekly E175



United (effective from 06JUL20)

Chicago O’Hare – Calgary 7 weekly E175

Chicago O’Hare – Montreal 7 weekly ERJ145

Chicago O’Hare – Toronto 14 weekly CRJ550

San Francisco – Vancouver 14 weekly A319

Washington Dulles – Toronto 7 weekly ERJ145



WestJet (following schedule has been extended to 04SEP20)

Calgary – Atlanta 4 weekly 737-700/-800

Calgary – Las Vegas 2 weekly 737-800

Calgary – Los Angeles 3 weekly 737-700/-800

Toronto – New York LaGuardia 5 weekly 737-800

Toronto – Orlando 1 weekly 737-800

Vancouver – Los Angeles 3 weekly 737-800