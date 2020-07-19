American Airlines further expands planned Boeing 787 Miami service in NW20

American Airlines during the weekend of 19JUL20’s schedule update filed aircraft changes at Miami, as the oneWorld member further expands planned Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service from late-October 2020.



International 787 service

Miami – Barcelona eff 24OCT20 787-8 replaces 777-200ER for winter season, 1 daily

Miami – Montevideo eff 18DEC20 Planned 787-8 replacing 767-300ER remains unchanged, 1 daily

Miami – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 24OCT20 Planned 787-8 replacing 777-200ER moves forward to 24OCT20 instead of 07JAN21. Planned 2nd daily from 07JAN21 cancelled

Miami – Santiago de Chile eff 24OCT20 Planned 787-8 replacing 777-200ER remains unchanged, 1 daily (787 now scheduled to operate year-round, instead of until mid-March 2021)



Domestic 787 service (All domestic 787 service to/from Miami first appeared during 19JUL20’s schedule update)

Miami – Chicago O’Hare 17DEC20 – 05JAN21 1 daily

Miami – Dallas/Ft. Worth eff 25OCT20 1 daily

Miami – Los Angeles eff 25OCT20 1 daily

Miami – Philadelphia eff 25OCT20 1 daily