AirCalin in recent schedule update filed revised service resumption for Noumea – Osaka Kansai service. As of 17JUL20, the airline plans to resume this route from 29MAR21. Airbus A330-900neo aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
SB880 NOU0010 – 0715KIX 339 14
SB881 KIX1130 – 2210NOU 339 14
AirCalin delays Osaka service resumption to March 2021
