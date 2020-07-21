Qatar Airways 20JUL20 – 31AUG20 operations as of 0800GMT 21JUL20

Qatar Airways in the last few days continues to adjust planned operation, complying with various travel restrictions that affects the airline’s passenger traffic rights. Certain routes are not available for reservation for outbound flights from Doha.



As of 0800GMT 21JUL20, planned operation for the period of 20JUL20 – 31AUG20 as follows.



Doha – Addis Ababa 3 weekly A320

Doha – Algiers 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Ahmedabad eff 05AUG20 7 weekly A320

Doha – Amman eff 07AUG20 14 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Amritsar eff 05AUG20 7 weekly A320

Doha – Amsterdam 7 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Ankara 3 weekly A320

Doha – Antalya 2 weekly A320

Doha – Athens 7 weekly 787-8 (11 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Baghdad 4 weekly A320/321 (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Baku eff 01AUG20 3 weekly A320

Doha – Bangalore eff 05AUG20 7 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Bangkok 10 weekly A350-900XWB/777-300ER

Doha – Barcelona 7 weekly A350-900XWB (10 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Basra 4 weekly A320

Doha – Beirut 7 weekly various aircraft (14 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Belgrade 3 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 02AUG20)

Doha – Berlin Tegel 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Bodrum eff 23JUL20 2 weekly A320

Doha – Boston 5 weekly A350-900XWB/777-300ER

Doha – Brisbane 3 weekly A350-1000XWB (until 02AUG20)

Doha – Brisbane – Auckland eff 03AUG20 3 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Brussels 3 weekly 787-8 (4 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Bucharest – Sofia 4 weekly A320

Doha – Budapest 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Cape Town eff 03AUG20 7 weekly 787-8

Doha – Casablanca eff 14AUG20 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Chennai eff 05AUG20 7 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Chicago O’Hare 7 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Clark 1 weekly 777-300ER (until 31JUL20)

Doha – Colombo 7 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Copenhagen 4 weekly A350-900XWB (5 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Dallas/Ft. Worth 7 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Dar es Salaam – Zanzibar 4 weekly 787-8

Doha – Delhi eff 05AUG20 14 weekly 787-8/A350-900XWB

Doha – Denpasar 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Dhaka 3 weekly 777-300ER (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Djibouti 3 weekly A320

Doha – Dublin 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Edinburgh eff 29JUL20 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Erbil 4 weekly A320 (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Esfahan 2 weekly A320

Doha – Frankfurt 11 weekly A350/777-300ER (14 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Geneva 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Goa eff 05AUG20 7 weekly A320

Doha – Guangzhou eff 26JUL20 1 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Helsinki eff 29JUL20 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Ho Chi Minh City 3 weekly A350-900XWB (4 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Hong Kong 5 weekly A350-900XWB/777-300ER (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Hyderabad eff 05AUG20 7 weekly 787-8

Doha – Islamabad 11 weekly various aircraft

Doha – Istanbul 14 weekly 777-200LR/-300ER

Doha – Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen eff 25JUL20 3 weekly A320 (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Jakarta 11 weekly 787-8/A350-900XWB

Doha – Johannesburg eff 04AUG20 10 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Johannesburg – Durban eff 03AUG20 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Karachi 10 weekly A350-900XWB/777-300ER

Doha – Kathmandu eff 24JUL20 7 weekly 787-8

Doha – Kigali eff 03AUG20 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Kilimanjaro – Dar es Salaam 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Kochi eff 05AUG20 7 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Kolkata eff 05AUG20 7 weekly 787-8

Doha – Kozhikode eff 05AUG20 7 weekly A320

Doha – Kuala Lumpur 11 weekly various aircraft

Doha – Kuwait City 7 weekly A350-900XWB (28 weekly A320/350 from 01AUG20)

Doha – Lahore 11 weekly A350-900XWB/777-300ER (14 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Larnaca 3 weekly A320

Doha – Lisbon 3 weekly 787-8 (4 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – London Heathrow 21 weekly A350/777-300ER

Doha – Los Angeles 5 weekly A350-1000XWB (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Madrid 5 weekly A350-900XWB (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Male 7 weekly A320/787-8

Doha – Manchester 11 weekly 787-8 (14 weekly A350-900XWB from 01AUG20)

Doha – Manila 9 weekly 777-300ER (14 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Maputo eff 04AUG20 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Mashhad 4 weekly A320 (6 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Melbourne 7 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Milan Malpensa 10 weekly A350-900XWB/787-8

Doha – Montreal 4 weekly A350-900XWB (777-300ER from 03AUG20)

Doha – Moscow Domodedovo eff 03AUG20 7 weekly 787-8

Doha – Mumbai eff 05AUG20 7 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Munich 7 weekly A350-900XWB/777-300ER

Doha – Muscat eff 01AUG20 21 weekly A320/787-8

Doha – Nagpur eff 06AUG20 4 weekly A320

Doha – Nairobi eff 03AUG20 14 weekly 787-8

Doha – Najaf eff 01AUG20 4 weekly A320

Doha – New York JFK 10 weekly A350-900XWB/-1000XWB (777-300ER from 01AUG20)

Doha – Oslo 7 weekly A350-900XWB/787-8

Doha – Paris CDG 11 weekly A350/777-300ER (14 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Perth 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Peshawar 5 weekly A320

Doha – Phuket eff 19AUG20 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Prague 3 weekly 787-8

Doha – Rome 7 weekly A350-900XWB (10 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – St. Petersburg eff 17AUG20 4 weekly A320

Doha – Salalah eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A320

Doha – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 5 weekly A350-100XWB (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Seoul Incheon 7 weekly 777-300ER

Doha – Shiraz 4 weekly A320 (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Singapore 7 weekly (14 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Sohar eff 01AUG20 4 weekly

Doha – Stockholm Arlanda 7 weekly A350-900XWB/777-300ER

Doha – Sulaymaniyah 2 weekly A320 (4 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Sydney 7 weekly A350-1000XWB

Doha – Tbilisi eff 05AUG20 3 weekly A320

Doha – Tehran Imam Khomeini 14 weekly various aircraft (21 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Thiruvananthapuram eff 05AUG20 7 weekly A320

Doha – Tokyo Narita 7 weekly 777-300ER (A350-1000XWB from 01AUG20)

Doha – Toronto 3 weekly 777-300ER (schedule on/after 01AUG20 is pending)

Doha – Tunis 3 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Vienna 4 weekly A350-900XWB/787-8 (5 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Warsaw eff 02AUG20 4 weekly A350-900XWB

Doha – Washington Dulles 5 weekly A350-900XWB (7 weekly from 01AUG20)

Doha – Yerevan eff 18AUG20 5 weekly A320

Doha – Zagreb eff 12AUG20 3 weekly A320

Doha – Zurich 7 weekly A350-900XWB