Air Canada rouge 767 service replacement as of 1800GMT 22JUL20

Air Canada in the last few days gradually filed changes to Air Canada rouge’s Boeing 767 operation. Selected routes previously served by rouge 767 has already been replaced with Mainline aircraft upon service resumption this summer, while additional routes will be gradually replaced by Mainline aircraft in the next few months.



As of 1800GMT 22JUL20, planned Air Canada rouge 767 service replacement as follows.



Montreal – Athens eff 01MAY21 787-9 replacing rouge 767, 4 weekly (1 daily from 02JUN21. This route already resumed in S20 with 787-8)

Montreal – Barcelona eff 29MAR21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767, 3 weekly (5 weekly from 01MAY21, 1 daily from 01JUN21)

Montreal – Bogota eff 10DEC20 Service resumption, 787-8 replacing rouge 767, 3 weekly

Montreal – Lisbon eff 02JUN21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767, 4 weekly (5 weekly from 20JUN21)

Toronto – Athens eff 01MAY21 787-9 replacing rouge 767, 5 weekly (7 weekly from 07JUN21. This route already resumed in S20 with 787-8)

Toronto – Barcelona eff 28MAR21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767, 4 weekly (6 weekly from 01MAY21, 7 weekly from 02JUN21)

Toronto – Bogota eff 02SEP20 Service resumption, 787-8 replacing rouge 767

Toronto – Edinburgh eff 04JUN21 737 MAX 8 replacing rouge 767, 4 weekly

Toronto – Lima eff 26OCT20 A330-300 replacing rouge 767, 3 weekly (5 weekly in NS21)

Toronto – Lisbon eff 29MAR21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767 (This route to resume on 01SEP20 with A330)

Toronto – Manchester eff 04JUN21 A330-300 replacing rouge 767, 5 weekly (1 daily from 28JUN21)

Toronto – Quito Planned seasonal service from 27NOV20 to 09MAY21 cancelled, previously listed as rouge 767



Following routes continue to be operated by rouge 767, and available for reservation. Additional changes remain possible:

Montreal – Bordeaux

Montreal – Marseille

Montreal – Bucharest

Montreal – Venice

Toronto – Berlin

Toronto – Bucharest

Toronto – Budapest

Toronto – Glasgow

Toronto – Porto

Toronto – Prague

Toronto – Venice

Toronto – Warsaw

Toronto – Zagreb



Due to changes between rouge and Mainline operation, selected Air Canada International service will also see flight number changes. For service to Reykjavik Keflavik, AC continues to display rouge Airbus A319 service from both Toronto and Montreal in summer 2021 season.