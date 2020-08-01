United August - October 2020 Long-Haul operation changes as of 01AUG20

United Airlines during the weekend of 31JUL20’s schedule update filed changes to its September 2020 schedule on International service. Latest adjustment to Intercontinental service (except Micronesia, Central America and Caribbean region) as follows.



As the airline only updated schedule until 30SEP20 inclusive, planned operation for October 2020 listed below remains pending.



Chicago O’Hare – Amsterdam eff 09SEP20 3 weekly 787-9

Chicago O’Hare – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Brussels eff 03AUG20 4 weekly 787-9 (Planned 1 daily 787-10 delayed to 01OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Frankfurt eff 05AUG20 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 08SEP20. Planned 2 daily 787-10/777-200ER delayed to 01OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Hong Kong eff 13SEP20 1 weekly 777-300ER

Chicago O’Hare – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 (3 daily 167-seater 767-300ER from 01OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Munich eff 01OCT20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing 777-200ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20 with 767-300ER)

Chicago O’Hare – Rome 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Chicago O’Hare – Sao Paulo Guarulhos 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Chicago O’Hare – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, instead of 08SEP20)

Chicago O’Hare – Tel Aviv eff 10SEP20 3 weekly 787-9

Chicago O’Hare – Zurich 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20)

Denver – Frankfurt eff 01OCT20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Denver – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Denver – Tokyo Narita eff 01OCT20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Honolulu – Tokyo Narita eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Amsterdam eff 10SEP20 3 weekly 787-9

Houston – Buenos Aires Ezeiza eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-200ER

Houston – Frankfurt eff 08SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-200ER from 01OCT20; Previously scheduled as 1 daily 777 from 08SEP20)

Houston – Lima eff 17AUG20 3 weekly 767-300ER (1 daily from 01OCT20; Previous plan: eff 03AUG20)

Houston – London Heathrow 2 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Houston – Munich eff 01OCT20 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – Rio de Janeiro Galeao eff 01OCT20 1 daily 767-300ER

Houston – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 01OCT20 767-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily (787 continues to operate until 30SEP20)

Houston – Sydney 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service resumes on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)

Houston – Tokyo Narita eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-200ER

Los Angeles – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Los Angeles – Melbourne 4 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 23OCT20 with 1 daily)

Los Angeles – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, instead of 08SEP20)

Los Angeles – Sydney eff 08SEP20 3 weekly 787-9

Los Angeles – Tokyo Haneda eff 01OCT20 New route, 1 daily 787-10

Los Angeles – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Amsterdam 1 daily 787-10 (787 scheduled to operate for entire summer until 23OCT20, instead of 767-400ER)

Newark – Athens Seasonal 1 daily 787-10 cancelled

Newark – Barcelona 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Beijing Capital 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, instead of 03AUG20)

Newark – Berlin Tegel 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Brussels eff 05AUG20 3 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 30SEP20)

Newark – Delhi eff 03AUG20 777-300ER replaces 787-9, 1 daily (777-200ER from 01OCT20)

Newark – Dublin 4 weekly 787-10 (1 daily from 01OCT20)

Newark – Edinburgh 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Frankfurt 1 daily 787-10 (2nd daily 767-300ER scheduled to begin 24OCT20)

Newark – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Glasgow Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Hong Kong eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Lima 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 26OCT20, 4 weekly)

Newark – Lisbon 1 daily 787-10 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – London Heathrow 1 daily 787-10 (Planned 6 daily 767-300ER from 01OCT20)

Newark – Madrid 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Manchester 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service will not be resumed from 24OCT20, including 2021)

Newark – Milan Malpensa 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Mumbai eff 08SEP20 1 daily 777-300ER (One-time flight also scheduled on 04AUG20 from EWR)

Newark – Munich eff 05AUG20 3 weekly 787-10 (1 daily 767-400ER from 01OCT20)

Newark – Naples Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Nice Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Palermo Planned new 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Paris CDG eff 03AUG20 Increase from 3 weekly to 1 daily, 787-10 operating

Newark – Porto Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Prague Seasonal 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled

Newark – Reykjavik Keflavik Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Rome 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Newark – Sao Paulo Guarulhos eff 05AUG20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily 777-300ER from 01OCT20)

Newark – Shanghai Pu Dong 1 daily 777-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Newark – Shannon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Stockholm Arlanda Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Newark – Tel Aviv eff 04AUG20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly (3 weekly 777-300ER and 7 weekly 787-10. 10 weekly 787-10 for the period of 09SEP20 – 30SEP20)

Newark – Tokyo Haneda eff 01OCT20 New route, 1 daily 777-200ER

Newark – Tokyo Narita 1 daily 787-9 (777-300ER from 01OCT20)

Newark – Venice Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

San Francisco – Amsterdam Seasonal 1 daily 787-8 cancelled

San Francisco – Auckland eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 777-200ER

San Francisco – Beijing Capital eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-200ER

San Francisco – Chengdu eff 01OCT20 3 weekly 787-8

San Francisco – Delhi 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Dublin eff 01OCT20 New route, 1 daily 787-8

San Francisco – Frankfurt 1 daily 777-300ER (2 daily from 01OCT20)

San Francisco – Hong Kong eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-200ER (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Hong Kong – Singapore 5 weekly 787-9 until 30SEP20

San Francisco – London Heathrow eff 04AUG20 5 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 08SEP20, 777-200ER from 01OCT20; 2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Melbourne 3 weekly 787-9 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Munich eff 09SEP20 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 30SEP20)

San Francisco – Osaka Kansai 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Papeete eff 04AUG20 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon 3 weekly 787-9 (1 daily from 01OCT20)

San Francisco – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong 2 weekly 777-300ER until 05SEP20

San Francisco – Shanghai Pu Dong eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-300ER (Shanghai schedule in September is pending. 2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Singapore eff 01OCT20 1 daily 787-9 (2nd daily to resume on 24OCT20)

San Francisco – Sydney 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Taipei Taoyuan eff 01OCT20 1 daily 777-300ER

San Francisco – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Haneda eff 01OCT20 1 daily 787-9

San Francisco – Tokyo Narita eff 01OCT20 777-300ER replaces 787-9 (787-9 continues to operate until 30SEP20)

San Francisco – Zurich eff 01OCT20 1 daily 787-9 (replacing -8)

Washington Dulles – Amsterdam 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20, 767-300ER in W20)

Washington Dulles – Barcelona Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Beijing Capital 1 daily 787-8 cancelled (Service resumes on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Brussels 1 daily 787-10 (777-200ER from 01OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Dublin 1 daily 757-200 cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Frankfurt eff 01OCT20 Service returns to 2 daily 777-200ER, instead of 1 daily 787-10

Washington Dulles – Geneva 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Lisbon Seasonal 1 daily 757-200 cancelled

Washington Dulles – London Heathrow eff 03AUG20 787-8 replaces -9, 1 daily (777-200ER from 01OCT20. Service returns to 3 daily from 24-25OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Madrid Seasonal 1 daily 767-400ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Munich eff 03AUG20 Increase from 3 weekly to 1 daily, 787-8 replaces 787-9 (777-200ER from 01OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Paris CDG 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Rome Seasonal 1 daily 777-200ER cancelled

Washington Dulles – Sao Paulo 1 daily 767-300ER cancelled (Service to resume on 24OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Tel Aviv 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled (Service to resume on 25OCT20)

Washington Dulles – Tokyo Haneda Planned new 1 daily 777-200ER service cancelled (Service to commence on 24OCT20, replacing Narita)

Washington Dulles – Zurich eff 03AUG20 787-8 replaces -9, 1 daily (787-8 from 03AUG20, 167-seater 767-300ER from 01OCT20)