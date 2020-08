AerLingus expands A321neo Trans-Atlantic routes in S21

AerLingus in last week’s schedule update filed additional aircraft changes for summer 2021 season, as the airline schedules Airbus A321neo aircraft on additional Trans-Atlantic routes, replacing A330. Planned new A321neo service from 28MAR21 as follows.



Dublin – Newark 1 daily

Dublin – Toronto 1 daily

Dublin – Washington Dulles 1 daily

Shannon – Boston 1 daily (reflected in previous schedule update)



Other A321neo Trans-Atlantic routes:

Dublin – Hartford 4 weekly

Dublin – Philadelphia 1 daily

Shannon – New York JFK 1 daily



Planned A330 Trans-Atlantic service as of 31JUL20 as follows:

Dublin – Boston 2 daily

Dublin – Chicago O’Hare 2 daily

Dublin – Los Angeles 1 daily

Dublin – New York JFK 2 daily

Dublin – Orlando 4 weekly

Dublin – San Francisco 1 daily

Dublin – Seattle 1 daily



Additional changes remain possible in the next few months.