Kuwait Airways intends to add Guangzhou service from mid-August 2020

Kuwait Airways from mid-August 2020 intends to operate service to Mainland China, as the airline files Kuwait City – Guangzhou schedule. Based on schedule listing, the airline intends to operate 1 weekly flight as early as 13AUG20, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.



Reservation is not available for the moment, therefore planned operation remains likely to change.



KU419 KWI1820 – 0730+1CAN 77W 4

KU420 CAN1530 – 1845KWI 77W 6