Kenya Airways starting this week intends to resume service to Mainland China, with schedule filing of 1 weekly Nairobi – Guangzhou route. Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to depart Nairobi on Fridays, from 14AUG20.
KQ882 NBO1630 – 0900+1CAN 788 5
KQ883 CAN0100 – 0730NBO 788 7
Kenya Airways plans to resume Guangzhou service from mid-August 2020
Posted
