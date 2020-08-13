United Airlines in October 2020 is adding 5 regional routes from Denver and Sioux City, on board Skywest CRJ200 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.
Denver – Alamosa eff 01OCT20 12 weekly CRJ200 (Skywest; Replacing Boutique Air service)
Denver – Rochester MN eff 01OCT20 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest)
Denver – Sioux City eff 14OCT20 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest)
Houston – Abilene eff 21OCT20 2 daily CRJ200 (Skywest)
Houston – Chattanooga eff 01OCT20 1 daily CRJ200 (Skywest)
United adds 5 regional routes from Denver / Houston in Oct 2020
Posted
United Airlines in October 2020 is adding 5 regional routes from Denver and Sioux City, on board Skywest CRJ200 aircraft. Planned operation as follows.