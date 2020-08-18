Air Seoul last week resumed Seoul Incheon – Yantai service, operating once weekly from 13AUG20. For the remainder of summer season, the airline operates this service on Thursdays with Airbus A321 aircraft.
RS831 ICN1230 – 1300YNT 321 4
RS832 YNT1400 – 1630ICN 321 4
Air Seoul resumes Seoul – Yantai service from mid-August 2020
