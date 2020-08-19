Air Canada Sep 2020 US operations as of 188AUG20

Air Canada last week filed planned US operations for the month of September 2020. Latest adjustment as of 18AUG20 continues to see overall reduced operation, while introducing Airbus A220 aircraft on Toronto – San Francisco route.



Further changes remain likely.



Montreal – Boston 1 daily E175

Montreal – Chicago O’Hare eff 08SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, E175 operating

Montreal – Fort Lauderdale 2 weekly A320

Montreal – New York LaGuardia eff 08SEP20 1 daily E175

Toronto – Boston eff 08SEP20 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly, E175 operating

Toronto – Chicago O’Hare 2 daily E175

Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 2 weekly A320

Toronto – Houston 1 daily E175

Toronto – Los Angeles 5 weekly 787-8/-9

Toronto – New York LaGuardia 13 weekly E175

Toronto – San Francisco eff 09SEP20 A220-300 replaces A320, 5 weekly

Toronto – Washington Dulles 1 daily E175

Vancouver – Los Angeles 1 daily A320

Vancouver – San Francisco 1 daily A319