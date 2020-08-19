Air Canada last week filed planned US operations for the month of September 2020. Latest adjustment as of 18AUG20 continues to see overall reduced operation, while introducing Airbus A220 aircraft on Toronto – San Francisco route.
Further changes remain likely.
Montreal – Boston 1 daily E175
Montreal – Chicago O’Hare eff 08SEP20 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, E175 operating
Montreal – Fort Lauderdale 2 weekly A320
Montreal – New York LaGuardia eff 08SEP20 1 daily E175
Toronto – Boston eff 08SEP20 Increase from 6 to 7 weekly, E175 operating
Toronto – Chicago O’Hare 2 daily E175
Toronto – Fort Lauderdale 2 weekly A320
Toronto – Houston 1 daily E175
Toronto – Los Angeles 5 weekly 787-8/-9
Toronto – New York LaGuardia 13 weekly E175
Toronto – San Francisco eff 09SEP20 A220-300 replaces A320, 5 weekly
Toronto – Washington Dulles 1 daily E175
Vancouver – Los Angeles 1 daily A320
Vancouver – San Francisco 1 daily A319
Air Canada Sep 2020 US operations as of 188AUG20
Posted
Air Canada last week filed planned US operations for the month of September 2020. Latest adjustment as of 18AUG20 continues to see overall reduced operation, while introducing Airbus A220 aircraft on Toronto – San Francisco route.