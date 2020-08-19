Alitalia NW20 Intercontinental Inventory adjustment as of 18AUG20

By Jim Liu

Alitalia in the last few days filed inventory changes regarding its Intercontinental operation, for Northern winter 2020/21 season. Latest update as of 18AUG20 sees the airline closing reservations on selected routes.

Additional changes such as re-opening reservation, remains likely.

Milan Malpensa – Tokyo Narita Reservation closed 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, 4 weekly A330
Rome – Delhi Reservation closed 25OCT20 – 30NOV20, 1 daily A330
Rome – Johannesburg Reservation closed 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, 4 weekly A330
Rome – Los Angeles Reservation closed 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, 3 weekly 777-200ER
Rome – Mauritius Reservation closed 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, 3 weekly A330
Rome – Mexico City Reservation closed 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, 3 weekly 777-200ER (Previously filed default schedule shows no operation 11JAN21 – 08MAR21)
Rome – Miami Reservation closed 25OCT20 – 13DEC20, 1 daily A330
Rome – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Reservation closed 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, 1 daily A330
Rome – Washington Dulles Reservation closed 25OCT20 – 27MAR21, 3 weekly A330 (Previously filed default schedule shows no operation 10JAN21 – 07MAR21)