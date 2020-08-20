Air France NW20 Intercontinental network changes as of 20AUG20

Air France this week filed changes to its planned Inter-continental service during Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20 to 27MAR21. Frequency and aircraft changes listed below is based on comparison of GDS schedules as of 20AUG20 vs OAG schedules as of 16AUG20.



Prior to this week’s update, previous listing was default schedule prior to COVID19 impact. This week’s update also sees the removal of Airbus A340-300 schedule in Northern winter season. As usual, the summary only covers routes with aircraft or frequency changes, or cancellations. Certain routes are not listed below as there are no changes, compared to previous listing.



Additional changes will be filed in the next few weeks.



Paris CDG – Abuja – N’Djamena – Paris CDG 2 weekly A330-200 operates until 01JAN21

Paris CDG – Accra – Ouagadougou – Paris CDG Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330-200 operating

Paris CDG – Antananarivo Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Paris CDG – Atlanta

AF682/681 777-200ER replaces -300ER

AF688/689 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating (Overall reduces from 14 to 12 weekly)



Paris CDG – Bamako – Abidjan A350-900XWB replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Paris CDG – Bangalore Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Paris CDG – Bangkok Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 02DEC20 3 weekly

eff 03DEC20 5 weekly



Paris CDG – Beijing Capital Reduce from 10 weekly to following, 777-200ER operating

25OCT20 – 15NOV20 3 weekly

16NOV20 – 29NOV20 5 weekly

30NOV20 – 13DEC20 6 weekly

eff 14DEC20 7 weekly



Paris CDG – Beirut 787-9 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Paris CDG – Bogota Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 787-9 operating

25OCT20 – 15DEC20 3 weekly

eff 16DEC20 5 weekly



Paris CDG – Boston 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 1 daily

Paris CDG – Brazzaville – Kinshasa – Paris CDG Reduce from 4 to 3 weekly, A330-200 operating (AF736 replaces AF716)

Paris CDG – Buenos Aires Ezeiza 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, frequency reduces from 7 weekly to following

25OCT20 – 13DEC20 3 weekly

eff 14DEC20 5 weekly



Paris CDG – Cairo 5 weekly A350-900XWB replaces 7 weekly 777-200ER

Paris CDG – Conakry – Nouakchott – Paris CDG 2 weekly routing cancelled, previously scheduled with A340-300

Paris CDG – Cotonou Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, A330-200 operating

Paris CDG – Delhi Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Paris CDG – Detroit Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 787-9 operating

Paris CDG – Djibouti A330-200 replaces A340-300, 1 weekly

Paris CDG – Douala – Malabo Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, A330-200 operating

Paris CDG – Dubai Reduce from 10 to 7 weekly, 777-200ER operating (This route was served 12 weekly in W19)

Paris CDG – Freetown – Conakry – Paris CDG A330-200 replaces A340-300, reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

Paris CDG – Fortaleza 787-9 replaces 777-200ER, 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Havana Reduce from 7 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 13DEC20 3 weekly

eff 14DEC20 6 weekly



Paris CDG – Ho Chi Minh City A350-900XWB replaces 777-300ER, 3 weekly

Paris CDG – Hong Kong 787-9 replaces 777-300ER for entire winter season. Frequency reduction from 7 weekly to following during October – December

25OCT20 – 15NOV20 5 weekly

16NOV20 – 06DEC20 6 weekly



Paris CDG – Houston Frequency variation, A330-200 operating

25OCT20 – 10JAN21 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly

11JAN21 – 14FEB21 Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly

eff 15FEB21 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Paris CDG – Lagos Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-200ER replaces A330-200 (aircraft changes in effect until 07FEB21)

Paris CDG – Lima Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Paris CDG – Lome Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating

Paris CDG – Montreal 777-200ER replaces -300ER for entire winter season. Frequency variation as follows

25OCT20 – 13DEC20 11 weekly (No adjustment)

14DEC20 – 03JAN21 14 weekly (No adjustment)

eff 04JAN21 Reduce from 13-14 weekly to 12 weekly (11 weekly from 13JAN21)



Paris CDG – Mumbai Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, 777-300ER operating

Paris CDG – N’Djamena – Abuja – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating

Paris CDG – Nairobi Reduce from 5 to 4 weekly, 787-9 operating

Paris CDG – New York JFK Reduce from 5 to 4 daily, 777-200ER/-300ER operating

Paris CDG – Niamey – Cotonou 1 weekly routing with A330-200 cancelled

Paris CDG – Nouakchott – Conakry 4 weekly 777-200ER, replacing 2 weekly each Paris CDG – Nouakchott – Conakry – Paris CDG and opposite routing

Paris CDG – Osaka Kansai Reduce from 6 to 3 weekly, 777-200ER replaces 787-9

Paris CDG – Ouagadougou – Accra – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating

Paris CDG – Panama City Reduce from 7 to 4 weekly, 777-200ER replaces 787-9 from 16NOV20

Paris CDG – Punta Cana Various frequency reduction, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 13DEC20 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly

eff 14DEC20 Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly



Paris CDG – Punta Cana – Santo Domingo – Paris CDG Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly, 777-300ER operating (No operation 18DEC20 – 15FEB20. 3rd weekly resumes from 02MAR21)

Paris CDG – Rio de Janeiro Galeao Reduce from 10 weekly 777-300ER/787-9 to following

25OCT20 – 17DEC20 5 weekly 777-200ER/-300ER

eff 18DEC20 7 weekly 777-300ER



Paris CDG – St. Maarten Planned A330-200 replacing A340-300 remains unchanged. Frequency variation as follows

25OCT20 – 10DEC20 Reduce from 6 to 5 weekly (Previously plan: 7 weekly)

eff 11DEC20 Planned Increase from 6 to 7 weekly unchanged



Paris CDG – San Francisco 11JAN21 – 14FEB21 Reduce from 7 to 6 weekly, 777-200ER operating

Paris CDG – San Jose (Costa Rica) 777-200ER replaces -300ER, 3 weekly (Planned 4th weekly from 25NOV20 cancelled)

Paris CDG – Santiago de Chile 777-300ER operating, reduce from 7 weekly to following during October – December

25OCT20 – 16NOV20 3 weekly

17NOV20 – 13DEC20 5 weekly



Paris CDG – Santo Domingo 3 weekly 777-200ER terminator service during 15DEC20 – 25FEB21 cancelled

Paris CDG – Sao Paulo Guarulhos Reduce from 2 daily 777-200ER/-300ER to following

25OCT20 – 03JAN21 1 daily A350-900XWB

eff 04JAN21 1 daily A350 and 3 weekly 777-200ER



Paris CDG – Seattle 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled in NW20

Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon Reduce from 7 weekly to following, A350-900XWB operating

25OCT20 – 17NOV20 4 weekly

eff 19NOV20 5 weekly



Paris CDG – Shanghai Pu Dong Reduce from 13 to 7 weekly. Planned AF116/111 777-300ER replaces A380 unchanged

Paris CDG – Singapore 787-9 replaces 777-300ER, 1 daily

Paris CDG – Tokyo Haneda Reduce from 14 weekly to following, 777-200/-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 16NOV20 5 weekly

17NOV20 – 24NOV20 6 weekly

eff 25NOV20 7 weekly



Paris CDG – Toronto Reduce from 7 to 5 weekly, A350-900XWB operating

Paris CDG – Vancouver 3 weekly 777-200ER cancelled in NW20

Paris CDG – Washington Dulles Reduce from 11 weekly to following, 777-300ER operating

25OCT20 – 15NOV20 6 weekly

16NOV20 – 10JAN21 7 weekly

11JAN21 – 14FEB21 6 weekly

eff 15FEB21 7 weekly



Paris CDG – Yaounde Nonstop terminator service (AF900/901) reduces from 3 to 2 weekly, A330-200 operating

Paris Orly – Fort-de-France Service operates up to 12 weekly, instead of 14 weekly

Previously reported changes:

Paris CDG – Abidjan 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Paris CDG – Cape Town eff 25OCT20 A350-900XWB replaces 777-200ER, 4 weekly (5th weekly from 15DEC20 to 06JAN21)

Paris CDG – Johannesburg 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Paris CDG – Los Angeles AF066/065 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily

Paris CDG – Miami 777-300ER replaces A380, 1 daily