Korean Air Sep 2020 International operations as of 23AUG20

Korean Air in the last few days further revised planned International service for September 2020, mainly planned aircraft adjustment. As of 23AUG20, planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain direction, while last-minute changes to planned operation remains possible.
Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 1 daily 787-9 (selected dates 777-300ER)
Seoul Incheon – Auckland 787-9 departs ICN on 13SEP20 and 27SEP20
Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Boston 3 weekly 777-300ER/787-9
Seoul Incheon – Cebu 777-300ER departs ICN on 06SEP20
Seoul Incheon – Chennai One-time charter departs ICN on 04SEP20 with 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 1 weekly 777-300
Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Manila 10 weekly A330-300/777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 4 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 5 weekly 737-900ER/A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Prague 1 weekly A330-200
Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 1 weekly 777-300
Seoul Incheon – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER
Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Tianjin 1 weekly 777-300
Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly A330-300
Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 4 weekly 787-9
Seoul Incheon – Yangon 3 weekly A330-300
