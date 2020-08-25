Korean Air Sep 2020 International operations as of 23AUG20

Korean Air in the last few days further revised planned International service for September 2020, mainly planned aircraft adjustment. As of 23AUG20, planned operation as follows. Various travel restrictions continue to impact the airline’s passenger traffic rights on certain direction, while last-minute changes to planned operation remains possible.



Seoul Incheon – Amsterdam 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Atlanta 1 daily 787-9 (selected dates 777-300ER)

Seoul Incheon – Auckland 787-9 departs ICN on 13SEP20 and 27SEP20

Seoul Incheon – Bangkok 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Boston 3 weekly 777-300ER/787-9

Seoul Incheon – Cebu 777-300ER departs ICN on 06SEP20

Seoul Incheon – Chennai One-time charter departs ICN on 04SEP20 with 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Chicago O’Hare 5 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Dallas/Ft. Worth 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Frankfurt 2 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Guangzhou 1 weekly 777-300

Seoul Incheon – Hanoi 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Ho Chi Minh City 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Hong Kong 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Jakarta 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Kuala Lumpur 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – London Heathrow 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Manila 10 weekly A330-300/777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – New York JFK 1 daily 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Paris CDG 4 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Phnom Penh 5 weekly 737-900ER/A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Prague 1 weekly A330-200

Seoul Incheon – San Francisco 5 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Seattle 3 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Shenyang 1 weekly 777-300

Seoul Incheon – Singapore 3 weekly 777-300ER

Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan 2 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Tianjin 1 weekly 777-300

Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita 1 daily A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Toronto 3 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Vancouver 4 weekly A330-300

Seoul Incheon – Washington Dulles 4 weekly 787-9

Seoul Incheon – Yangon 3 weekly A330-300